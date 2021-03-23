CINEMA giant Cineworld has confirmed when it will reopen its cinemas in the UK.

The firm says it will reopen its cinemas in Britain, including its three Essex ones in Braintree, Basildon and Harlow, in May.

This is in line with the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

The company has also signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros for an exclusive 31-day period it can show the studios’ films prior to them being available on streaming services.

Read more:

There has also been an extended window of 45 days for films which open to an agreed upon box-office threshold confirmed.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve.

“With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most US states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.

“We will also be monitoring developments closely in the UK and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance.”

Cinema chains have been fearful that, with the pandemic seeing studios turn to online platforms, it could set a longer term trend on new releases going straight into homes via PVOD services.

But Mr Greidinger said: “This agreement shows the studio’s commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros.”

The boss will be hoping for a strong return to cinemas, having persuaded shareholders in Cineworld to approve plans that could see him net a £65 million bonus in three years’ time if certain targets are hit.