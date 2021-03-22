AN inspired school girl adorably paid tribute to frontline heroes including her mum and nan by dressing up as a care worker for a fundraising day.

Phoebe Thurgood, who is just seven years old, attends the White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road, Clacton.

In honour of Red Nose Day, which was held last Friday, the educational institution hosted a ‘Superhero Day’ in a bid to champion everyday heroes.

Pupils were encouraged to dress up for the occasion, so Year 2 student Phoebe, who has only just joined the school, opted for a care worker costume.

She was inspired by the dedicated efforts of her mum Charlotte Thurgood, 33, and her nan Sally Joyce, 53, who both work at the Little Holland Hall care home in Holland-on-Sea.

“Phoebe is such a kind and caring child and before lockdown she would go and visit the residents at the home and sing and take them flowers,” said her proud mum.

“She was very upset when all that had to stop last year because of the pandemic, but really went all out to dress up, with some help from the nursing home itself.

“She even made her own name badge, and I am sure she will be wearing this outfit when she is eventually allowed back to visit the residents again.”