BEACH hut owners will once again be able to legally bask in the joys of the seafront from next week when further coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Since the beginning of the latest lockdown the use of beach huts has not been permitted and only essential journeys and exercise routines have been allowed.
As of March 29, however, seasiders in the likes of Tendring will once again be able use their beloved beach huts when the current Covid-19 rules are eased.
A spokesman for Tendring Council said: "Please remember to stay local and minimise the number of journeys you make where possible.
"Follow coronavirus guidelines, including the Rule of 6 and social distancing measures.
"This date is in line with the Government's roadmap and is subject to change."
The announcement comes weeks after Tendring Council’s community ambassadors caught a group of people using their beach hut to enjoy the weekend sunshine.
They were subsequently issued with a notice and reminded of the rules in place preventing the use of beach huts during a national lockdown.