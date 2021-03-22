ELECTIONS have been formally declared in Tendring as people are encouraged to take part.
Voters will be taking to the polls to elect the Essex Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Essex County Council members and two seats of Tendring District Council.
These two seats are in the Eastcliff, and West Clacton and Jaywick Sands wards.
Those looking to run in the elections now have until April 8 to submit their nomination to be included on the ballot papers on polling day.
The deadline for voter registration is Monday, April 19 while those who want to vote by post should apply by the following day.
Ian Davidson, the Returning Officer, said elections are a fundamental part of our democracy – and it is important people have their say.
He added: “Elections are people’s chance to have their democratic say about what happens where they live.”