CHILDREN at two Tendring primary schools have received art packs in a bid to give pupils “inspiring resources.”

More than 300 pupils at Brightlingsea Junior School and Mayflower Primary School, Dovercourt, were gifted the Let’s Create packs.

Inside includes a sketch pad, colouring pencils, paints and brushes.

Funded by Arts Council England, the initiative from the Royal Opera House Bridge was also boosted by a £1,000 grant from Tendring District Council.

Sarah Waterman, the Bridge Programme’s manager for Essex, said: “We are really pleased to be working with the council in this way to ensure children have access to equipment and inspiring resources that will enable them to have a creative outlet at this strange and difficult time.

“Creativity is not just important for children's skills development but also for good mental health as children need to have an outlet to express and make sense of their feelings right now.

“Arts activities can help children work through their problems and find ways of coping.”

The packs have been well received, with Zoe Witherington, Art Co-ordinator at Brightlingsea Junior School, saying the children were thrilled.

The Let's Create pack

She said: “The art packs have made a huge difference to many of our children.

"They have helped make creativity accessible for all children and provided the opportunity to use art to support the children's wellbeing which is of huge importance now more than ever.

“The children were thrilled with the variety of quality equipment they now have at their fingertips and could not wait to get creating.”

While Lynda McWilliams, the councillor responsible for partnerships, said the packs helped to support budding young artists.

She added: ““Many children won’t have the resources at home for art projects, especially painting, so these packs will be really useful to unlock their creativity.

“At a time when education has been so disrupted by Covid-19, teachers and children have had it tough enough to keep up with basics such as English and maths – so this scheme really helps to support creative subjects too.”