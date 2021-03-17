POLICE searched a group of teenagers after concerns about an altercation in a field in Jaywick.
Officers descended upon Millers Barn Road following reports about the incident on Tuesday at about 6pm.
A spokeswoman for Essex Police said no victim has been identified.
She said: "We responded to reports of an altercation at a field off of Millers Barn Road.
"When we arrived, shortly after we were called at 6pm, we spoke to a group of teenagers and searched them.
"No weapons were recovered and, as no victims made themselves known to us, no offences were reported."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 909 of March 16.