A MAN faces life in prison following a “drink-fuelled rage” in which he crushed his friend beneath his van.

Craig Garton, 42, had been drinking in the Blacksmiths Arms pub, in Little Clacton, with Dean Clark, 41, in February last year.

The pair began arguing, before the landlord asked Garton to leave.

He drove away in his van, before returning shortly after a phone call with Mr Clark.

After pulling up at the pub, Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, found Mr Clark waiting outside and the pair recommenced their argument.

The row spiralled into a fight, which spilled into the road.

Scene - the incident happened outside the Blacksmiths Arms in Little Clacton

A trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard evidence from witnesses at the pub, including from a friend of Mr Clark’s who stepped into the road to stop traffic as the pair continued their brawl.

The jury were told the landlord came outside and shouted at Mr Clark to come back into the pub.

The court heard Mr Clark moved to return to the pub, but then “came to blows” with the landlord, who threw a half pint glass.

Garton, who had suffered a gash to his forehead in the fight, got back into his van, reversing with the apparent intention of driving off.

Instead, the court heard Garton drove his van towards Mr Clark, causing him to jump out of the way.

Victim - Dean Clark was a father of four

He then reversed, in doing so clipping a parked car, before straightening up and driving forwards, striking his friend.

The court heard Mr Clark was thrown up onto the bonnet, before he was crushed underneath the van and became lodged underneath a rear wheel.

Garton drove off and Mr Clark’s body was dislodged several hundred metres down the road when he ploughed through a bus stop.

Mr Clark suffered 47 separate injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Garton admitted manslaughter, but denied murder, claiming he believed he had only ‘clipped’ Mr Clark.

The jury deliberated for more than six hours before finding him guilty of murder.

Following his death, Mr Clark’s partner paid tribute to the car salesman and father of four as a “kind, caring man and would always help anyone out if he could”.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic incident where an argument has escalated to murder.

“Dean Clark was a much-loved family man whose death has left a huge hole in the lives of his friends and family.

“A moment of drink-fuelled rage has had catastrophic consequences.

Guity verdict - Garton was convicted at Chelsmford Crown Court following a trial

“It is clear from Garton’s actions he intended to do Dean harm, attempting to run him over once and when that failed, reversing and trying again. Garton now faces a life sentence.

“I want to praise the courage of Dean’s family throughout this process and while nothing can bring him back, I hope this result provides them with some justice.”

Garton will be sentenced at the same court later this month.