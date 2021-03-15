A RENEWED appeal has been made to trace a man with links to Basildon in connection to a court order breach.
Essex Police want to speak to Jordan Hubbock, 25, who also uses the name ‘Jason Goodwin’, in connection with the breach of a court order.
He is described as white, of stocky build, about 5ft 10 inches tall and has short brown hair.
He is believed to be frequenting London and Essex and has links to the Clacton and the Basildon areas.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact Essex Police on 101.