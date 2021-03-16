FURIOUS villagers says their bags of rubbish and recycling have not been collected for six weeks and rats are now running riot as a result.

Last month Tendring Council made a decision to alter some of the district’s collection dates following heavy snowfall and due to the icy roads.

The treacherous weather conditions were deemed too dangerous for Veolia refuse collectors to carry out their regular waste pick-ups.

As a result, households had to hold onto their rubbish for longer than usual and wait for their next scheduled pick-up, for which they were permitted to put out extra bags.

But residents living in Lincoln Avenue, Jaywick, say their recycling has now not been collected in five weeks and their black bins have not been emptied in six weeks.

Carole Garrett, 48, lives in the road with her husband Steve, 58, and recently confronted a binman who told her they would only doing what the council told them.

NOT HAPPY: Steve and Carole Garrett say they have phoned Tendring Council more than 30 times but still nothing has been done

She said: “It is having a great deal of impact on residents and s many are reporting a massive increase in rats as well.

“Unfortunately, as Jaywick residents, we often have to deal with a postcode prejudice and if we complain we are branded as lazy, dirty or drunk.

“We have been denied deliveries and services and to now feel like the council is doing nothing to help us is just a massive kick in the teeth.”

Steve says he has phoned Tendring Council more than 30 times but just keeps getting told the rubbish has been collected and there is not an issue.

RAT ATTACK: Residents say their rubbish and recycling has not been collected in weeks and is starting to attract rats

“We have struggled with storing six weeks of rubbish without having birds or rats getting to it, but we are now starting to get problems with rats,” he added.

“The bins are just stacking up everywhere and I don’t know how they can say it has been picked up, it is not like it just keeps appearing.

“After more than 30 phone calls, they have promised to have an official return our call, but we are still waiting.”

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for environment, said: “Unfortunately in this case there was an error at one property reported to us.

"Colleagues are now working with the household affected to resolve this.

“I would advise that any other residents in this area who have also been affected get in touch with our contact centre in order for us to resolve the matter.”