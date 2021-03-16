A DRIVING instructor who attempted to take his life is now pounding the pavements in aid of Colchester Zoo.

Lee Boot, 53, from Walton, took on the month-long running challenge for the zoo which has struggled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic due the lack of income.

Determined fundraiser Lee decided to complete 10km every day in March.

He said: “I am not a runner and I am finding it harder the more days that pass but it has not been too bad so far, apart from the blisters and my calves aching.

“The weather over the past few days has not helped but I am fortunate to have a lot of support around me.”

Lee, who has not worked since December, says he has not received any financial help from the Government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite his own financial hardships he has continually wanted to help others and in February raised more than £550 for Cancer Research UK.

Since launching his most recent fundraiser, Lee has generated more than £1,000 in donations for Colchester Zoo.

He said: “I have organised this because I want to raise money so they can keep trading and most importantly keep feeding the animals at the zoo.

“It is a place so many people visit, including me and my family.”

Lee first started running while spending time at the Linden Centre after his mental health took a downward turn.

He had been placed on three different mental health units , after trying to take his own life on several occasions.

He added: “I started running and it did improve my mental health, and I am stronger mentally and physically now more than ever.

“But doing this and the support I get through donations and messages is amazing and keeps me going.

To sponsor Lee and donate to Colchester Zoo visit facebook.com/leerunsforcolchesterzoo or search for Lee Runs for Colchester Zoo on gofundme.com.