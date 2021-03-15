THE SOUTH East is set to experience a “cold blast” with snow and ice forecast over the next few days.

Sussex, London, Hertfordshire and Essex are among the areas expecting to experience temperatures as low as -5C with snow and icy winds also forecast.

A 2,000 mile-wide “Arctic dome” of cold air from Scandinavia is set to reach the South East on Wednesday and the Met Office has forecast snow by Friday.

According to The Weather Outlook, there is a 30 to 85 per cent chance of snow.

Forecaster Brian Gaze said: “It will feel more like winter than spring, with polar air expected in coming weeks.”

The south will be the coldest part of the country, with temperature dropping as low as -5C at night and peaking at 11C during the day.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Daytime temperatures will potentially be colder than average in the south, particularly the southeast at first, where showers may be wintry at times, and on the milder side elsewhere.

“The end of the period will most likely see another period of unsettled weather, with spells of rain and some strong winds crossing all parts of the UK, interspersed with drier and brighter interludes.

“Temperatures are expected to be at or slightly below average for this time of year by the end of the period.”

The Met Office said that there will be a gradual change back to more settled conditions during early April.