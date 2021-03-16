MEET two of the newest arrivals in north Essex.

Proud mums Zoe Godfrey and Natalie Connell have been in touch to share the happy news of their safe arrivals.

Zoe, who lives in Wix, gave birth to baby Bono James Albini-Milner on March 5.

He arrived just after midday, weighing 7lb 5oz, at Colchester Hospital.

Safe arrival - Zoe Godfrey dropped us a line to tell us about her new baby, Bono James Albini-Milner

Natalie, who lives in Wivenhoe, also gave birth in Colchester.

Little Edward Stuart Connell was born on February 21.

Welcome to the world - Edward Stuart Connell

