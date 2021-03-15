WITHAM popstar Olly Murs has confirmed his summer spectacular at Colchester's Castle Park will go ahead as planned.

A number of shows on Olly's 25-date summer tour have had to be rescheduled due to government coronavirus restrictions.

But the singer confirmed the August 29 Castle Park show is still on.

He will be joined by Mark Wright who will perform a live DJ set.

Olly said: “I'm just so happy I still get to go on tour across the UK this summer after the year we've had.

“We've worked hard to put on as many shows as we can this year and next, and I can't wait to get back out and bring some positivity and fun on stage to my fans.

"The thought of performing with my band, working with my crew, and seeing my fans is getting me through lockdown, so roll on the summer.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, of organisers Grandslam Live, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be bringing another huge concert to Colchester Castle Park this summer.

"It’s been such a tough year for everyone with no live events being able to take place and we know that Olly will put on a great show.

"It will be one epic party bank holiday weekend.”

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a busy year for Olly.

He captained England in last year's Soccer Aid and retained his crown as winning judge on his third series of The Voice with 18-year-old Blessing Chitapa.

He is currently gracing TV screens on Saturday nights on the new series of The Voice, and is aiming for a hat-trick.

Colchester Council's Theresa Higgins said she is delighted Olly is playing the council-run venue.

"We’re absolutely thrilled that Olly has confirmed that his concert in Castle Park will go ahead as planned, in August, to headline our summer events programme," she said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans in Colchester to enjoy a spectacular concert so close to home. I’m sure Olly will draw huge crowds, and we look forward to giving him a warm welcome this summer.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced from £39.50 plus booking fee.

Gold circle tickets are £55 and VIP packages are available.

Full ticket information is available at ollymurs.com.