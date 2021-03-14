AN ELDERLY man and his dog were rescued by a neighbour after rainwater got into a plug and started a fire.

The dramatic rescue took place last night in Southwold Way, Clacton at 9.32pm, with four fire engines being sent to the scene.

Essex Fire Service were told that a person may be trapped in the bungalow.

On arrival, firefighters quickly began searching inside the property, although were then told by neighbours that the resident, an elderly man, and his dog, had been rescued by a neighbour soon after the 999 call.

Crews immediately began tackling the fire which had started outside the garage and had begun to spread to the side and roof of the property.

Firefighters worked hard in windy conditions and extinguished the fire by 11.08pm.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Watch Manager Crag Todd, of Clacton Fire Station, said: "Our crews did really well to bring this fire under control, and because of this the bungalow only suffered around 20 per cent smoke damage as well as some water damage in the roof.

"The fire was caused by an electrical fault with an external plug.

"We believe that rainwater had got into the plug, and the fuse trip has regularly been tripping.

"It's really important to remember that a fuse is a safety device, and when it trips it is a warning message that something is not right. It should be investigated and not ignored.

"If you're suddenly realising that you regularly reset your fuse box, I urge you to investigate the cause rather than ignore it."

The garage, where the fire started, has been completely destroyed.