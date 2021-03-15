AN inspirational teenage runner is preparing to tackle what will be a gruelling fundraising event in memory of his friend who tragically died.

Jack Wharton, 16, from Walton, attends the Little Oakley Football Academy and is a keen fitness fanatic who used to run in competitions on behalf of Essex.

Earlier this month his life was turned upside down following the untimely death of one of his close friends, who was a year younger than him.

“It really didn’t feel real for a while, I could hardly believe it and it took quite a long time to sink in,” added Jack.

“It is honestly heart-breaking and to this day I wish someone could have given him the help he deserved.”

In tribute to his friend, Jack has now set himself a marathon challenge, which he will also embark on in aid of mental health charity Young Minds.

The pavement-pounding fundraiser, scheduled for June 12, will see determined Jack take on a distance he has never previously covered.

In preparation for event he is running five days a week and will gradually increase his overall mileage as he gets closer to the big day.

He said: “I am doing this for my friend and to raise money for a cause which can help teenagers speak out and not feel like they are alone.

“I am still yet to plan the route and I have never actually done a marathon before, although I used to run big distances.

“I have just over 13 weeks now to train, so I am hoping for no injuries along the way and I really cannot wait to do it.”

Jack decided to combine his love of running with his desire to raise awareness of mental health support because he believes exercise can be key to a positive mindset.

Jack added: “The thing I like about running is it can really help clear your mind and when you set goals and achieve them it can really help you mentally and physically.

“It is also like an escape for me when you have had a stressful day or something has not gone well, running can really help.”

Astonishingly, Jack’s fundraiser has also generated more than £4,000, despite the fact he initially only set a £150 target.

To sponsor Jack and donate to Young Minds CLICK HERE