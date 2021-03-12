POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 392 incidents of anti-social behaviour throughout February.
The force also looked into 273 reports of domestic violence and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 120 times.
Officers also attended 55 mental health incidents and 41 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 32 reports of missing people.
In total, Essex Police solved 142 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 480 times.