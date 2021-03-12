POLICE officers made a new furry friend while on duty when a town's famous cat insisted on climbing into their vehicle.
The Essex Police Marine Unit was on patrol in Brightlingsea last week engaging with business owners along the River Colne.
Keen to get in on the action local celebrity, Max the cat, decided to greet the officers by jumping into their four-by-four before lapping up the attention.
The friendly feline, described as a “special boy” by residents, is said to frequently walk along the beaches and welcomes anyone who visits the area.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “The Essex Police Marine Unit was joined on patrol last week by Max who jumped onto their bonnet and climbed in through the window.
“Intelligence suggests he is a bit of a local celebrity. Great to catch up with some of our local businesses along the River Colne.”