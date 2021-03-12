A MUSIC studio has helped raise hundreds of pounds for an essential cancer charity by holding yet another pre-recorded virtual gig.
Black Cactus Studio, in Great Bromley, was opened last July by musician Alan Jones, 26, from Clacton, shortly after the first lockdown ended.
Since launching, the creative hub has become a place in which like-minded musicians can rehearse, record and work on professional projects with others.
Last weekend the studio broadcast a pre-recorded concert featuring four performances in aid of Colchester-based charity the Robin Cancer Trust.
The lockdown-compliant show, held in association with Paper Champion, generated more than £160 for the organisation, which raises awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer,
The fundraiser follows a similar event which the studio streamed to social media on New Year’s Eve, which itself raised £295 for the Robin Cancer Trust.
Mr Jones said: “Thank to you everyone who has supported these shows and helped us raise vital funding for what is a really vital cause, your support is priceless.”
To find out more about Black Cactus Studio visit facebook.com/blackcactusstudio.
