ELDERLY residents at a care home have been sharing their heart-warming pearls of wisdom ahead of Mother’s Day.

Experienced advice-givers at Silversprings, in Thorrington, have spent the week revealing their top tips for new mums.

Ensuring you sleep as much as you can is particularly essential according to 94-year-old Josie, while Jean, 86, urged mums to spoil their children.

Care home resident and mother-of-two, Dot, 86, also stressed it was important for mums to teach their children good manners.

Wise 90-year-old Pam on the other hand sweetly suggested nurturing and raising a new child will be the best job any new mum will ever have, and they should enjoy it.

Staff at the home also shared their advice as part of the session, with business administrator Nichola Wilson reminding new parents “it’s ok to feel mum guilt”.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, also reassured new mums that it is okay to help when they need it.

She added: “Being a mum can be tough, and sometimes a bit of advice and reassurance from the older and wiser members of our community can go a long way.

“We have lots of very proud mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers and great-great-grandmothers living here who have plenty of tips to share from over the years.

“Writing our advice provided the perfect activity to reminisce on motherhood, which can be incredibly beneficial for older people, especially those living with dementia.

“Reflecting on strong memories from the past helps to boost confidence and offers the chance to re-live happy times, which can then prompt conversation.

“We learn a lot from the lifetime of experience from residents each day, which is why their advice is so special – and often very useful too.”