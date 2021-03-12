A PUBLIC body has refuted claims its workers left a beach “looking like a nuclear bomb has gone off” after installing sea defences.

Last October the Environment Agency launched its Seawick Sea Defences project to help protect homes, businesses, caravans, and holiday chalets from flooding.

By placing rock armour around the sea wall at Hutley’s Gap, in St Osyth, and along a 250-metre section in front of the Bel Air Chalet Estate, the risk of erosion was reduced.

But according to a concerned resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, in order to carry out the job workers had to dig up an “unbelievable amount” of rubble.

He says the mess was initially covered in mud and sand, but the tide has since resulted in it being exposed.

“The workers dug all the old rubble up and at first it did not look too bad, but now we are left with even more exposed rubble,” he said.

“They have left all the mess behind and they have not removed any of the old rubble and concrete which makes the beach look absolutely horrendous and dangerous.

“With the machinery they had there, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to clear it, but it has been wasted.

“It looks like like a nuclear bomb has gone off.”

A photo sent in by the Environment Agency showing how workers apparently left the site

A spokesman for the Environment Agency, however, believes contractors actually left the site in a presentable state.

“We are delighted the Seawick flood defence works are now complete,” he said.

“Throughout the works our contractors carried out litter picks and removed significant amounts of rubbish, including tractor tyres and sharp metals.

“We are confident we left St Osyth beach in a far better condition than when we arrived.”

The section of beach in question is owned by Hutleys Caravan Park.

A spokesman for the coastal company said: “The rubble is the old sea defence that was there prior to the 1953 flood and as such still performs a role as we understand it alongside the new work.

“We, along with the Environment Agency. will of course keep an eye on how the beach settles down this coming season and like them hope that the works are successful.”