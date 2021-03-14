You may think records are there to be broken.

But in some cases, records are made simply because no one else has come up with them yet.

But the weird and quirky records are the ones that stick in the memory, and there have been plenty attempts made in Essex in year’s gone by.

From the longest ever daisy chain to having the largest crochet hook there have been some truly unusual attempts.

So here we look at some of the ones which you probably don’t know about.

Fastest portion of chips served from scratch

Henley's, in Wivenhoe, sailed into the Guinness Book of Records after dishing up a perfect portion of chips in a world-beating time back in 2007.

Speedy staff set a new "land-spud" record, taking 221 seconds to peel, slice, fry and wrap the chips.

The fish and chip shop was given three goes at setting a new world record.

As the tension mounted, staff pulled out all the stops to set the new world record time of 3min 41sec.

As yet it seems the record is unbroken but others have gone on to secure records for fastest time to wrap five portions of chips.

Fastest time to flip and catch a full deck of cards

Matt Ager, 41, is now the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest time to flip and catch a full deck of cards.

He smashed his target of two minutes and thirty seconds after coming up with the idea in lockdown.

Matt Ager now holds the world record for the fastest time to flip and catch a full deck of cards

Matt, who is a youth worker and owns Braintree Bike Repairs, said: "It's always been one of those things I've wanted to tick off on my bucket list."

Matt attempted this record during the Covid-19 lockdown in order to raise the profile of the Make A Wish Foundation.

World largest crochet hook created

Clare and Broa Sams, from Colchester, were awarded this accolade after creating the 9ft 1in hook.

It was measured on December 11, 2017.

The construction of the crochet hook took place due to the participants love of crocheting.

It was first presented as part of a textile craft teaching event on World Wide Knit in Public Day.

Fastest bicycle speed in a slipstream

In 2019 daredevil architect Neil Campbell set a new cycling speed record of more than 174mph.

It saw him being released from the back of a Porsche as it hurtled down a runway.

Speed - Neil Campbell, inset, attempting to beat the Guinness Cycling world speed record at Elvington Airfield, Elvington, North Yorkshire. picture: PA

Neil, from Little Horkesley, broke the previous record of 167mph using an elongated, custom-built bike based on the design of a tandem.

He achieved the fastest bicycle speed in a slipstream record for a man at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire beating the previous record set in 1995.

Longest daisy chain

Villagers in Good Easter achieved this feat after creating the 2.12km daisy chain in May 1985.

The team of 16 accomplished the task in seven hours.

Fastest time to hook ten ducks (team of two)

In 2017 Alasdair McGregor and Michael Abbott claimed this world record.

The fastest time to hook ten ducks by a team of two is 33.66 seconds and was achieved on Osea Island.

This record attempt was part of a team building event for The Berkeley Partnership.

Most people to ride a theme park ride..... naked

A total of 102 people stripped off and road the Green Scream rollercoaster at Adventure Island, Southend, on August 8, 2010.

The ride had 40 seats, so the rollercoaster went three times to accommodate all the naked visitors – who travelled from across the UK to take part.

They helped raised £22,000 for Bosom Pals, an appeal in aid of the breast cancer unit at Southend Hospital.

Unfortunately, their record was topped in Blackpool in 2019, when 195 people stripped off and got on a theme park ride.