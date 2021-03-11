A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a car crashed near a primary school in Clacton.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Cloes Lane shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

The crew was deployed after a white car smashed into pavement fencing near the St Clare's Catholic Primary School.

Once at the scene paramedics treated a woman before eventually taking her to Colchester Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance attended Cloes Lane after we received reports of a collision at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

"Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care."

Essex Police officers also attended the scene and helped to control traffic.

A spokesman for the force said he would not comment on the accident as nobody was seriously injured or arrested, nor did it impact any major routes.

One resident, 48, who has lived in Clacton his entire life, says he was left dumbfounded as to how the crash could have occurred where it did.

He said: “I live nearby, and someone told me about it, so I wandered down there to see what had happened.

“I could not work out how they managed to do it or get the car where it was.

"It's usually an alright road."

Another resident said she heard the moment the accident occurred.

She said: "I was stunned to see how they got the car in that position and I wonder what direction they could have been coming from.

"I didn't see it happen but I heard the crash and then looked out of the window and there it was."