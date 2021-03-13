GOOGLE mobility data shows how residents across Essex have continued to comply with lockdown restrictions.

The tech giant is using location data gathered from phones to help public health officials understand how people’s movements have changed during the global pandemic.

The reports use data from people who have opted in to storing their location history with Google to help illustrate the degree to which people are adhering to government instructions.

The data tracks people's movement in the home, retail and recreation establishments, grocery stores, pharmacies, public transport hubs, parks and green spaces.

By comparing the data to before the pandemic hit in February 2020, you can see an increase or decrease in time spent at those locations.

Here is the data from the two previous reports and the most recent one:

March 2020

The COVID-19 Community Mobility Report dated March 29 showed a decline of 79 per cent in people in Essex heading to public transportation such as bus and train stations.

It also showed that retail recreation – which comprises restaurants, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries and movie theatres – saw an 89 per cent decline in visits.

Public parks saw a decline of 57 per cent, followed by workplaces at 57 per cent and grocery stores and pharmacies at 39 per cent.

The data shows a decrease in movement in the majority of locations during all three lockdowns in March 2020, November 2020 and January 2021.

January 2021

In January however, 71 per cent less people were using public transport.

There was a 57 per cent drop in retail and recreation use this time around, 50 per cent in travel to work and 21 per cent drop in the use of supermarkets and pharmacies.

The usage of parks had gone increased - up 16 per cent to be exact.

More people also appeared to be spending time at home, with the percentage up 21 per cent.

March 2021

Dated March 7, the report shows usage of retail and recreation has dropped 50 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Supermarket and pharmacy visits were down 14 per cent in this report.

The use of parks has increased again, up 32 per cent of levels seen before the pandemic.

Public transport usage is down 71 per cent and workplace visits are down 21 per cent.

More people are again spending time at home, with this rising ten per cent.

These graphics show the latest mobility data for Colchester:

You can find the full report here.