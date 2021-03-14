HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

JUNE FARLEY: Farley June Passed away peacefully 26th February 2021 aged 87 years. Much loved Mum of Shona, Mother-in-Law to Gary. Proud Nanna of Ben and James. Reunited with her Husband Eddie. A private cremation will take place due to Government guidelines. Donations in Memory of June payable to Battersea Dogs Home may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

THERESA ANN WELFARE: WELFARE Theresa Ann Passed away peacefully 15th February 2021. Aged 59 years. Loving Wife of Phil. Much loved Mum to Kieran, Callum, Shannon and Connor. A private family burial service will take place. Enquiries c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service 01206 761800.

JOHNATHAN RUSSELL SMITH: Johnathan Russell Smith Died on 23rd February, aged 59 years, at Colchester General Hospital. Much loved father of Joshua, uncle and friend, will be sadly missed by family, friends and colleagues. Family flowers only. Funeral Ceremony will take place on March 30th at Colchester Crematorium, attendance by family invitation only please. All enquiries to Freedom Funerals of Colchester, Freedom House, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY. Tel: 01206 862 963 email: info@freedomfunerals.co.uk

CHRISTOPHER GEORGE ROSE: Rose Christopher George Passed away peacefully on 28th February aged 83. Loving Husband to Judith, Father to Anthony and Michael, Grandpa to Lucinda, Patrick, Fenella, Florence, Bertie and Freddie. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private cremation on 29th March to be followed by a service of memorial later this year. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Chris payable to St Helena Hospice c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel. 01206 761800.

DOROTHY 'DOLLY' SIBLEY (NÉE GREENLEY): Sibley Dorothy 'Dolly' (née Greenley) Passed away peacefully in Colchester General, 4th March 2021 aged 91 years. Much loved Mum of Carol, Sharon and John. Proud Nan and Great Nan. A Private Cremation Service will take place due to Government Guidelines. Small posies or donations in memory of Dolly, payable to Marie Curie may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

BARRY JOHN RUFFLE: Ruffle Barry John 02.10.52 21.02.21 It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden death of a dearly loved Husband to Jenny, Dad to Alexander, Dominic and Christie and special Grandad. A private family cremation service will take place due to Government Guidelines. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to John J Smith Funeral Service, Tel: 01206 761800.

LINDA MAY: May Linda (of Langenhoe) Passed away peacefully at home 5th March 2021, aged 67 years. Dear Sister of Bob, friend to many, greatly missed by all. A Private Cremation will take place due to government restrictions. Donations in memory of Linda payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

PETER EDWARD SMITH: Smith Peter Edward Passed away at Blackbrook House on 24th January 2021 aged 82 years. Much loved Father, Grandad and Great Grandad. Sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, West Bergholt on Thursday 25th March 2021 at 2:00 p.m. followed by cremation at Colchester. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neurone Disease may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

FULVIO AMATO MUSSI: Fulvio and Ricardo are sad to announce the passing of their father Fulvio Amato Mussi on 22nd February. He will be missed by family and friends.

DENISE STANNARD: Stannard Denise Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd February 2021. A very dear Wife to David, Mum to Rachel and Nan to Ruby. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th April, at Colchester Crematorium at 12:30. Private service by invite only due to Covid restrictions. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Headway UK https://denisestannard.muchloved.com/

SHIRLEY ANN JONES: Jones Shirley Ann Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2021. Aged 73 years. A much loved Wife, Mother & Nana who will be greatly missed. Funeral service by invitation only to be held at the East of England Co-op Funeral Services Chapel, 89 Wimpole Road, CO1 2DB on Thursday 1st April at 12.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Cancer Research can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services or made on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved