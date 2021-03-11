RESIDENTS of Essex are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to gale force winds battering the county.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for winds across all of England and Wales from 9pm on Wednesday.

The warning lasts until 3pm on Thursday.

Winds have picked up to as high as 61 miles per hour in one part of Essex on Thursday morning.

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads, with a chance of trees or debris being brought down across the county.

Take extra care if you're heading out this morning⚠️



It's very windy and there might be damaged trees and debris on the roads and pavements.



Slow down and pay close attention to the road conditions.#TakeCare #Essex #Weather #DrivetoArrive pic.twitter.com/kZ5eiU7w32 — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) March 11, 2021

Essex Weather Centre said on Twitter at about 7.30am: "Winds are now peaking across Essex.

"Recent gusts of 58 mph at Southend Airport and 61.7 mph at Walton-on-the-Naze.

"Sunshine and showers today with winds only slowly easing through the day.

"Strong signal for some squally hail showers this afternoon between 2pm and 6pm. Highs of 11c."

The Met Office’s weather warning says there is the potential of delays for high-sided vehicles travelling on roads around the country, particularly on "exposed routes and bridges", as well as possible power cuts and delays to drivers and users of public transport.

Here is what the Met Office is warning the conditions could cause:

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

The long range forecast for Essex and the East of England suggests the weather is set to remain unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

However, drier conditions are expected next week and temperatures are set to linger around the average for this time of year.

Chilly nights and frost in rural places is expected.