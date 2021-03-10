A man who ran over his friend in a "drink-fuelled rage" will be sentenced later this month.

Dean Clark and Craig Garton had been drinking in The Blacksmith Arms pub in Little Clacton on the evening of 7 February last year when, at around 11pm, they had got into an argument.

After the landlord kicked both men out of the pub, Garton had got into his van – a grey Ford Transit – and drove at 41 year-old Dean.

At his trial, the court was told Dean moved out of the way but Garton reversed his van and drove at him again, this time hitting him, causing him to be trapped underneath the vehicle, and then drove off dragging Dean down the road.

Sadly, Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garton, 42, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, was arrested a short time later.

While in custody, he said to officers “I went out for a few drinks and ended up killing my mate”.

A breath test showed he was over the drink drive limit.

A post-mortem examination showed that Dean, who was described by his partner as a ‘kind, caring man’ had sustained traumatic chest injuries.

Garton was charged with murder and while he denied the charge, he was found guilty today following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 26 March.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic incident where an argument has escalated to murder.

“Dean Clark was a much-loved family man whose death has left a huge hole in the lives of his friends and family.

“A moment of drink-fuelled rage has had catastrophic consequences.

“It is clear from Garton’s actions he intended to do Dean harm, attempting to run him over once and when that failed, reversing and trying again.

“Garton now faces a life sentence.

“I want to praise the courage of Dean’s family throughout this process and while nothing can bring him back, I hope this result provides them with some justice.”