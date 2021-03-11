A LONGSTANDING home improvement business has donated hauls of seasonal tasty treats to a variety of community projects helping support residents in need.

Peverell’s Bathrooms and Kitchens, based in Ravensdale, Clacton, is a family company boasting more than 30 years of experience.

It is run by couple Stephanie and Laurence Peverell, whose grandad George was a well-known figure throughout the town many years due to owning various shops.

The hardworking pair have recently purchased and distributed an impressive 200 Easter eggs to non-profit organisations and initiatives across Tendring.

The embarked on their generous initiative in a bid to give something back to the community they love.

The Phone Box Food Bank, in St Osyth, FoodCycle Clacton, in Pier Avenue, and the North Essex Support Team all received a variety of chocolate goodies ahead of the Easter break.

The delicious eggs will now be shared among vulnerable families living in the area who may at times run the risk of going without food so they too can celebrate the season like everyone else.

Stephanie, 33, believes hand-delivering bundles of eggs to worthwhile causes is the least her and her husband Lawrence, 49, could do.

She said: "We bought all the eggs ourselves, which was a fun shopping trip.

"I work with children and families for Essex County Council and have done for 13 years.

"I’m very aware of all the amazing charities that are working so, so hard to support these people and we wanted to bring that to the attention of others.

"We are just such strong believers in giving back. We are such a small area with so many worthy causes and local businesses, so it feels lovely to be able to support them like people have supported us."

Stephanie says the unsuspecting organisations were overwhelmed with the donations and their Easter campaign has encouraged them to help even more in the future.

She added: "It was just lovely, and we spent a lot of time with the North Essex Support Team in particular because their support is just so vast.

"We discussed how we can help them more moving forward by way of donating them appliances and small household goods that our customers may want to dispose of during renovations.

"We’ll definitely be returning to help them again. They’re all inspirational."