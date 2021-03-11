A SCOOTER rider had his beloved two-wheeler seized after he was caught using it illegally in a coastal village.
Officers from Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team spent the weekend patrolling the streets of Jaywick.
The force heightened its presence in the area in response to community concerns regarding the nuisance riding of mopeds, quad bikes, and off-road bike.
Before long officers came across a rider who was found to be using his scooter without a licence, insurance, or a helmet.
As a result his vehicle was subsequently seized.
The latest incident comes after Essex Police confirmed it was investigating several reports of anti-social behaviour, harassment, and criminal damage across Jaywick.
“We ask people to continue to tell us about any incidents so we can investigate and take appropriate action,” said a force spokeswoman.