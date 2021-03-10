A MAN who crushed his friend beneath a van after an argument outside a pub has been found guilty of murder.

Craig Garton, 42, had been drinking in the Blacksmith Arms pub, in Little Clacton, with Dean Clark, 41, in February last year.

The pair began arguing, before the landlord asked Garton to leave.

He drove away in his van, before returning shortly after a phone call with Mr Clark.

After pulling up at the pub, Garton found Mr Clark waiting outside and the pair recommenced their argument.

The row spiralled into a fight, which spilled into the road.

A trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard evidence from witnesses at the pub, including from a friend of Mr Clark’s who stepped into the road to stop traffic as the pair continued their brawl.

Martyn Bowyer, prosecuting, said: “It seems that Dean Clark may well have got the better of things and this defendant undoubtedly ended up with a nasty gash on his forehead.”

The jury were told the landlord came outside and shouted at Mr Clark to come back into the pub.

The court heard Mr Clark moved to return to the pub, but then “came to blows” with the landlord, who threw a half pint glass.

Garton, who had suffered a gash to his forehead in the fight, got back into his van, reversing with the apparent intention of driving off.

Instead, the court heard Garton drove his van towards Mr Clark, causing him to jump out of the way.

He then reversed, in doing so clipping a parked car, before straightening up and driving forwards, striking his friend.

The court heard Mr Clark was thrown up onto the bonnet, before he was crushed underneath the van and became lodged underneath a rear wheel.

Garton drove off and Mr Clark's body was dislodged several hundred metres down the road when he ploughed through a bus stop.

Mr Clark suffered 47 separate injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Garton admitted manslaughter, but denied murder, claiming he believed he had only 'clipped' Mr Clark.

The jury deliberated for more than six hours before finding him guilty of murder.

Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, will be sentenced this week at the same court.