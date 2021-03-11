RESIDENTS concerned for the safety of their children are calling for the installation of speed bumps to deter dangerous drivers in a coastal village.

CCTV footage showing a light-coloured car racing through a road in Grasslands, Jaywick, has reignited a conversation around pedestrian safety.

The shocking video, which has been shared on social media, captures the moment the car narrowly zooms past a parked vehicle in a narrow street.

Dean Huckfield, 30, who lives in Jaywick, has been campaigning for speed bumps to be installed in the area for several months.

He said: “To this day I will be walking to the shops and I see and hear cars are just flying past me and I think it is really shocking, something needs to be done.

“I have two children now, including a three-week-old baby, and I am really dreading the day I take them out because of the way people drive around here, it is a joke.

“I see loads of young children and people with buggies walking to the shops and it worries me because it only takes a car to clip them and they have not got a chance.”

Sarah Coward, 41, who lives in Riley Avenue, Jaywick, agrees dangerous drivers are becoming more of a problem in the area.

She added: “Speeding around here is a joke to be honest, and the road where I live is terrible, there is always cars and motorbikes speeding up and down.

“Some of them congregate and they can be so young too. I think personally they are all wasters, and they are all going to end up getting hurt or worse.

“Or even worse they will end up hurting someone innocent. I totally think speed bumps are needed in Jaywick.”

Dan Casey, Tendring councillor for the Jaywick Sands and West Clacton, said inconsiderate drivers should think about those around them.

He said: “I support my residents’ calls for speed bumps to be installed in Jaywick, but obviously the Highways department would first need to look into how that can be achieved.

“Dangerous drivers have no place on our roads and I urge them to think twice before recklessly driving around Jaywick and to consider those who live in the area.”

Campaigner Brad Thompson, 35, from Jaywick, also blasted dangerous drivers.

He said: “These actions from drivers are dangerous and are unacceptable.

“The community will not stand for this and it will be reported it Essex Police straight away.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt or worse.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways added: “The best way to take this forward is to contact your local Essex County Councillor and put the case for any highways improvements to them so that any appropriate actions can be considered.”

To sign the petition visit tinyurl.com/24a84pbv