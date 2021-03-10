A DRIVER is believed to crashed near a school in Clacton after their vehicle mounted the pavement.

On Tuesday at about 6pm a car is said to have crashed outside the St Clare’s Catholic Primary School, in Close Lane.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle “wedged” between the school’s brick wall and metal railings on the pavement.

Mark Harvey, 48, who has lived in Clacton his entire life, says he was left dumfounded as to how the crash could have occurred where it did.

He said: “I live nearby, and someone told me about it, so I wandered down there to see what had happened.

“The car was wedged between the school wall and the fence, but I could not work out how they managed to do it or get the car where it was.

“I did not really see how much damage there was, but the police were there and if you walk down there now there is still a mess and police tap over the pavement.

“It is usually an alright road.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said it would not comment on the accident as nobody was seriously injured or arrested, nor did it impact any major routes.