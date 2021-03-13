LOCKDOWN restrictions across England have begun to be eased.

The first stage of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown, implemented on March 8, saw schools reopen.

But it also brought changes for socialising and meeting up with loved ones, albeit outdoors for now.

Under the new rules you are allowed to meet one person from outside your household or bubble in the great outdoors.

You can also sit down for a coffee, drink or a picnic in an outside place with one person from another household.

Social distancing measures should still be adhered to.

Although the weather is still a little chilly we know residents will be still keen to see friends and family members outside their household.

And there are plenty of beautiful outdoor spots for a walk in our area.

Here are ten of the best spots for a walk in north and mid Essex:

Dedham

You can enjoy the iconic Constable countryside following the river Stour.

You can also admire the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham while on the walk.

Just watch out for the cows.

Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route starts from the industrial Hythe and gently winds its way to the picturesque estuary town.

The route takes in Wivenhoe itself and on to Alresford Creek.

You can do the whole journey if you like, or just part, and you the route is suitable to ride on your bike too.

Clacton to Walton

Tendring really is a treasure trove of beautiful seaside walks, and this one is no different.

This walk is seven miles and gives you a chance to take in three of the area's most iconic seaside resorts - Clacton, Frinton and Walton.

Bradwell on Sea

The landscape of Bradwell is breathtaking, mainly because as you stand on the beach, behind you will be the 7th century Chapel of St Peter on the Wall, the oldest church in England.

The ancient chapel was built in 674 using the brick of the ruined Roman fort, hence ‘on the wall’ and is a must for any Essex walker.

High Woods Country Park

The park is one of the best known and most beloved country parks in Essex.

It features woodland, open spaces, a lake and wildflower meadows and has parking on-site, which does cost.

Abberton Reservoir

Essex Widlife Trust manage Abberton, usually running a range of outdoor activities at the centre.

It is a perfect spot for a quiet walk and you can even do a spot of birdwatching whilst there.

Brightlingsea

If you start off near Bateman's Tower you'll see some spectacular views over to Mersea whilst walking in Brightlingsea.

It is a beautiful place to enjoy a coastal stroll, and some of the traditional activities, like crabbing in the pools on the beach, can even carry on during lockdown.

The fish and chip shops will be open for takeaway too.

Dovercourt Beach

The star of this walk is the colourful beach huts to gaze at.

But there are also playparks a plenty for youngsters and plenty for history buffs too, with Harwich's iconic Ha'penny Pier just down the road.

Cudmore Grove

Cudmore Grove Country Park, on Mersea Island, is one of the most beautiful in the county.

Run by Essex County Council, there is lots to see and do and plenty of opportunity to take in the sea air as you stroll along the marshes.

There's also some snazzy children's play equipment to enjoy for younger visitors, and it remains open for the time being.

Parking is available, at a cost.

Great Notley Country Park

Another spectacular country park run by Essex County Council, Great Notley Country Park is just off the A131 near Braintree.

Although the popular discovery centre or sky ropes won't be open there's still lots to see on this walk.