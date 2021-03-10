A CHARITY for children and young people has praised the 'bravery' of a teenage girl who was raped by a vile man now facing five years in prison.
Daniel Stott, 27, of Coke Street, Harwich, attacked the girl in the Boxted Avenue area of Clacton, in November 2019.
The attacker was arrested the next day and charged.
Stott appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 5 where he subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cannabis before being jailed for five years in total and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.
An NSPCC spokeswoman for the East of England has now hailed the teenage girl’s courage in coming forward following such a horrific ordeal.
She said: “Thanks to the bravery of this young girl Stott has rightly faced justice for his crimes and we hope she is receiving the support she needs to recover and move on with her life.
“This deeply disturbing case underlines the confidence survivors of sexual abuse can have when they speak out, knowing they’ll be listened to and that offenders will be brought to account.”
Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or the NSPCC helpline can be called on 0808 8005000.