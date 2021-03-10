A VILE rapist is set to spend five years behind bars after the teenage girl he attacked showed “great bravery” in speaking about the horrific ordeal.

Daniel Stott, 27, of Coke Street, Harwich, attacked the young girl in the Boxted Avenue area of Clacton, in November 2019.

Following a rapid response from Essex Police officers the attacker was arrested the next day before being charged.

Stott appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 5 where he subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cannabis before being jailed for five years in total and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Reuben Brame, who carried out the investigation, said: “These were horrendous offences and have had a lasting impact on the young woman he attacked.

“I am pleased Stott has pleaded guilty to save her the further trauma of having to give evidence in court.

“She has shown great bravery in coming forward and speaking about what happened on that terrible day.

“Stott has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and once he serves his prison sentence he will be regularly monitored.

“I would urge anyone who is a victim of sexual offences to please not be afraid of coming forward and reporting it.

“We will investigate and work to bring offenders to justice, and we work closely with other organisations to ensure you have the support you need.”