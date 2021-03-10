The A120 is blocked this morning after a crash involving a lorry and a car.
The accident took place on the Coggeshall bypass, on the eastbound side of the carriageway at the junction with Colne Road.
Traffic is slow on both directions as well as on Colne Road approaching the A120.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
A120 Coggeshall bypass – accident involving a lorry and a car partially blocking the eastbound carriageway at the junction with Colne Road. Slow eastbound on approach and also southbound on Colne Road towards A120. pic.twitter.com/stI9P0fPVa— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 10, 2021