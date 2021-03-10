A CROOK stormed into a family home in a violent burglary which saw a father sprayed with bleach – before raiding other homes later that day.

Jac Jones was one of a gang which raided a family home on Glenhurst Road in Southend in the early hours of the morning on September 18, 2019.

The house was home to a couple and their two children, aged four and two, and the father was woken by a “loud bang”, and went to investigate.

When he realised what was happening, the father tried to run back upstairs to his children, but the gang forced him to the floor and he was sprayed in the face with bleach.

Later in the dsa, Jones, now 18, was spotted in the Burnt Mills Road area of Benfleet, acting as a scout or lookout before people broke into a home on the road.

A pane of glass was smashed on a door to gain entry, and a messy search was conducted with items worth £2,000 being stolen, including a games console, laptop computer and jewellery.

Jones’s gang then raided a third property in Winfred Road, Basildon on September 26 by breaking the glass on a door and stealing about £3,000 of items.

Jones, of Kingwell Avenue, Clacton, was finally arrested in Clacton in january 2020.

At his sentencing yesterday at Basildon Crown Court, Richard Scott, prosecuting, said: “On January 16 he was arrested in respect of these matters, and his arrest came about as a consequence of being arrested for drug matters.

“On January 15 at 6pm, officers were on duty in Colne Road and Pallister Road, Clacton. He saw the officers, turned around and walked the other way and they became suspicious. He made off but was detained in Canarvon Road.

“He was searched and had 52 wraps of crack cocaine on him.”

Mr Scott said after his arrest and release on bail he committed further drug crimes in February in association with a drugs line known as “Ice” and was further arrested on February 22, where he had 248 wraps worth around £2,800.

Jones was remanded in custody, and admitted aggravated burglary, two burglaries and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Judge Samantha Cohen jailed him for five years and six months.

Kieron Nickels, 20, Orlando Drive, Basildon, was jailed in July last year for being part of the same gang that burgled the homes.