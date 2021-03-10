AN inspiring young boy who was born with a serious heart condition is preparing to undergo another major operation to help his blood flow freely.

Sonny-Lee Cook, 4, from Jaywick, was born prematurely in December 2017, arriving eight weeks earlier than planned and weighing just 3lb 40z.

He now battles critical congenital heart disease, which has required him to have several treatments and seen him revived by doctors on numerous occasions.

The concerning condition hinders the ability of organs and body tissues to receive sufficient oxygen and currently only half of Sonny-Lee’s heart functions.

Later down the line, the determined fighter could suffer with delayed development and there is a potential for the disease to threaten his life.

Two years ago Sonny-Lee underwent an operation designed to stimulate the growth of his heart’s right valve and ventricle, but it did not have the desired result.

Next month he will once again have surgery at the Royal Brompton Hospital which will hopefully then enable blood to flow freely to his lungs.

Sonny-Lee’s mum, Nell Dreelan, 32, said: “I am honestly really petrified, but I have had a lot of support.

“Sonny-Lee does not really understand, but he knows his heart is poorly, only because he has not been at school since the start of the pandemic.

“If this operation does not work, the only option left would be for him to have a heart transplant, which is not the best idea in the world.

“I don’t want a parent to lose a child, yet I am a mum with that prospect, and I hate that, and we have all heard the worst case scenario, but all we have is hope.”

Shortly after Sonny-Lee was born, his sister, Bobbie-Jean, 13, and aunty, Destiny, 17, founded Sonny’s Army, which secured charity status last year.

The community organisation was launched to help families who may find themselves in a similar situation with seriously ill children.

The pair are now looking to raise £500 so Nell and dad Lee Cook, 40, can temporarily move to the Royal Brompton Hospital to be with Sonny-Lee.

“The fundraiser was a complete surprise, but the girls decided to do it because they knew the real implications of us living there,” added Nell.

“I will have to make sure my children and home have everything they need before I leave with Sonny-Lee.

Bobbie-Jean has now appealed to the generosity of the public and the ever-supportive Jaywick community.

She added: “My amazing parents will not ask for help, but they both work so hard and never ask for anything in return.

“No one understands the strain of this better than a family who have been through it, and this money will help them eat, live, and have some accommodation.

“Please help me take a bit of the strain and worry off my amazing parents.”

To donate to the fundraising page visit tinyurl.com/4yfsaxnf