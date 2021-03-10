ANGRY residents and homeowners left with nowhere to park their vehicles are calling on council bosses to lift a strict parking ban.

Double red lines can now be seen snaking throughout West Mersea, in the likes of Coast Road and Victoria Esplanade.

Broman’s Lane also became a ‘red route’ last summer to stop visitors to Cudmore Grove Country Park clogging up the road and parking dangerously.

The zero tolerance order, which is usually reserved for the most important roads in London, bans cars from stopping in the roads at any time.

It is also designed to prevent parking on verges and in lay-bys, prohibits loading or unloading, and stop drivers from being allowed to get out of or into vehicles.

Ron Green, 89, of West Mersea, says the double red lines are proving a nightmare for many residents living in the island’s small town.

He said: “This causing extreme hardship to a number of households particularly along Coast Road where properties have no off road parking.

“They cannot have visitors or home deliveries.

“West Mersea Town Council has put in some unloading bays, but these are in some cases some distance from some properties.

“This has all been completely unnecessary and has been done so offenders can be caught by a camera car without the need for a ticket warden.

“The council say it is in response to a complaint from some residents, but no one can find these residents.”

Mr Warden is also a member of the Dabchicks Sailing Club which he believes could now struggle to attract promising sailors whose parents fear parking fines.

He added: “With these lines in place the children will not be able to be dropped off or uncouple their boats to get on the water.

“My daughter Steph Ellis has a health condition and may need an operation, so she is also very concerned about coming home and being unable to have a carer or nurse call in due to not being able to park.

“At a West Mersea Town Council meeting there were some very upset residents and business people grilling the councillors, but I didn’t feel they were sympathetic.”

A spokesperson for the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) has since said: “The red lines in West Mersea are a temporary response to the longstanding problem of inconsiderate parking, which has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic and caused dangerous road obstructions and restricted vehicular access in particular streets.

The measures were introduced to ensure clear and safe road access for all users, including residents, visitors and emergency vehicles. Some of the red routes are seasonal, some are at ‘Any Time’ all year round – as were the yellow lines they replaced.

“Displacement is always a concern when any new restrictions are introduced, but for the most part we have simply replaced ‘no waiting’ restrictions with ‘no stopping’ restrictions instead.

"In addition, we have added bays where motorists can load and unload and additional disabled badge holder parking, so it is unlikely there will be additional displacement of parking in adjacent roads.

“The temporary restriction will allow Essex County Council to monitor the scheme closely for 18 months. Before the end of this period, and if there is a need to amend the scheme or make it permanent, a formal public consultation will take place, enabling members of the public to provide feedback on the proposals.

“Further information about red route restrictions can be found on the NEPP website at: www1.parkingpartnership.org/north/redroutes.”