WE'VE got some unusual sights to share on this week's Camera Club spread.

Jake Mannings took some pictures of water voles, less than half a mile from town centre.

"They should be here again in a month or so," he said.

"They're hidden gems all over town, if you know where to look."

We also enjoyed Ant Niles stunning pictures of peregrine falcon circling high above Colchester.

And take a look at the great crested grebe, photographed by Roderick McKenzie at Abberton Reservoir.

Anyone for cricket? - Andy Matthias took this picture in Colchester

Flying high - Ant Niles captured this stunning peregrine falcon, in Colchester

All hands on deck - Kevin Jay spotted the Clacton lifeboat volunteers on Sunday

Bad hair day - look at this great crested grebe, photographed by Roderick McKenzie at Abberton Reservoir

Barking up the wrong tree - Su Newton took this brilliant picture

Hidden gems - Jake Mannings captured these water voles, less than half a mile from town centre

Life's a beach - Zara Hynes enjoyed her stroll at East Mersea

