TENDRING’S coronavirus death rate is the second worst in the entire country, according to the latest Government data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic 560 residents from across the district have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.
This makes for a death rate of 382.1 per 100,000 people, with only Castle Point, also in Essex, recording a higher death rate with 393.9 per 100,000.
The Tendring figure is more than two times the UK average of 186.5 per 100,000 people and higher than the 259.3 recorded in the Essex County Council jurisdiction.