TENDRING’S coronavirus death rate is the second worst in the entire country, according to the latest Government data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 560 residents from across the district have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

This makes for a death rate of 382.1 per 100,000 people, with only Castle Point, also in Essex, recording a higher death rate with 393.9 per 100,000.

The Tendring figure is more than two times the UK average of 186.5 per 100,000 people and higher than the 259.3 recorded in the Essex County Council jurisdiction.

Clacton MP Giles Watling believes the district’s elderly population could be the reason behind Tendring having the second highest death rate.

He said: “It is chilling and terrible that we have had 560 residents die in Tendring and every one of them is to be regretted.

“But we have to of course put that into perspective, because we do have an elderly and vulnerable population and we know when this ghastly virus strikes it hits the elderly hard.

“So, unfortunately it is no great surprise we have the second highest death rate.

“We do, however, have to bare in mind this is within 28 days of a coronavirus test, and so it does not mean they definitely died from the disease.

“Every death is tragic but I do not think that much more could have bene done.”

Despite the district’s unfortunate death record, of England's 314 local authorities, NHS data suggests Tendring has vaccinated the highest percentage of its estimated population.

More than 65,000 people living in Tendring have now received at least their first dose of the vaccine - nearly 50 per cent of the population.

The latest available figures, published on March 4, show the number of people who were given their jab by February 28.

So far more than 24,000 Tendring residents under the age of 65 have been jabbed, compared to just under 12,000 over 80s.

Roughly 9,500 people aged between 65 and 69 have also had their vaccine, as well as 11,510 70-74-year-olds and more than 8,900 residents aged between 75 and 79.

“The great thing is that we are number one for vaccine rollout in the country and even though we did start a little bit behind common sense prevailed,” added Mr Watling.

“It is all thanks to the efforts of the North Ease Essex Clinical Commissioning Group and our NHS.

“But I of course understand this does not help the families of those who have lost of their loved ones to this virus.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 9,687 people in Tendring have tested positive for Covid-19.

82 tested positive in the week leading to March 4, which makes for a current infection rate of 55.9 per 100,000 people.

In the Essex County Council jurisdiction there has been 111,020 positive coronavirus cases.