PARENTS and pupils have been reminded of dangers of talking to strangers following an incident outside a primary school.
Concerns were raised after a driver spoke to children outside Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, in Frobisher Drive, Jaywick, after school on Monday.
It prompted the school to warn parents to be vigilant and for the incident to be reported to the police.
In an email to parents, the school said: “Please be aware that one of our families was approached last night on their way home from school.
“The children had been collected by their parent at the back gate when a man in a black Escort slowed down and spoke to the children whilst with their parent.
“The incident has been reported to the police.
“Please be extra vigilant when dropping and collecting your children that walk to and from school independently of the potential dangers of speaking to strangers.
“We will reinforce this at school today. We will continue to ensure that staff are always present and visible on the school gate.”