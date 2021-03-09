SCIENTISTS have created a new tool which can accurately diagnose people with coronavirus by the sound of their cough.

DeepCough, led by Essex University, used 8,000 clinically-validated samples of coughing.

Samples, from a range of people who had tested positive and negative for the virus, were taken from hospitals in Spain and Mexico since April last year.

Experts say the algorithm allowed the tool to accurately identify 98 per cent of cases as either positive or negative.

The hope it could herald a quicker, cheaper and less invasive way of preliminary testing for the virus.

The two leading tests for detecting Covid-19 – antigen detection and PCR – involve swabs of bodily fluid.

If the app is given the green light it could be rolled out for iOS and Android and potentially provide a way for people to self-diagnose.

Lead researcher Dr Javier Andreu-Perez, of the Smart Health Technologies Group at the Centre for Computational Intelligence, said: ”We are delighted with the promising results of this novel screening tool, which could prove a real game-changer and essential addition to our arsenal of tools to combat the pandemic.

"It is far less invasive than most other Covid-19 tests and also offers rapid results, paving the way to point-of-need pre-screening testing solutions.”

Read more:

The research involved using advanced methods of artificial intelligence and pattern recognition to analyse the sounds.

The research team has been able to recognise symptomatic and asymptomatic coughs which are the result of this type of virus.

Dr Andreu-Perez added: "This work highlights new evidence that it is worth pursuing intelligent biometric systems, such us from coughing sounds analysis, as a valuable rapid preliminary screening tool for Covid-19."

In addition to developing the COVID-19 recognition test using coughs, the researchers investigated utilising the tool to also recognise the extent of the infection in Covid-19 positive participants.

They were able to classify the coughs into three severity levels to some degree, which could help with the effective management of healthcare facilities during a pandemic, such as ventilators.

The next phase of the project will be looking for health collaborations to further studies and support for a wider release and certification.