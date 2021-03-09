FLY-TIPPED waste reportedly pulled from a stream before being left on a bank by workers has angered residents.
Last month everything from mattresses and trollies to general rubbish was found dumped on sections of land which run alongside a stream near Mill Lane, in Walton.
Some locals have claimed the "stinking" waste appeared after the stream was dredged, but they are unsure who is responsible was now clearing it up.
Lorne Spicer, a resident who lives in Walton, said: "Apparently workmen were seen dredging the stream that runs along Mill Lane.
"About four mattresses, trollies and all sorts have then been just left there for about a month."
"There is never an excuse for fly-tipping, and I have no idea what possesses people to take mattresses, buggies and bikes and think dumping them in a stream is acceptable.
"It’s cowardly and they think they will never get caught and the council needs to enforce harder, quicker and more fines and put CCTV there now."
The Environment Agency and Tendring Council has been contacted for comment.