THE first ever national action plan to clamp down on the abuse and harassment of journalists has been published.

Minister for Media and Digital John Whittingdale, who is also MP for Maldon, has launched the action plan today.

Mr Whittingdale, who described journalists as the "unsung heroes" of the coronavirus pandemic, said the plan had been endorsed by the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists as well as police, lawyers, unions and social media companies, setting out "bold commitments" to protect UK journalists.

He said: "Reporters, producers, subeditors, camera operators and many others continue to lift the national mood with stories of joy and hope and fearlessly bring us reliable, fact-based reporting at a time when the rise in false and misleading information is threatening public health.

"But there are too many reports of decent hard-working people who put the public interest at the heart of what they do falling victim to violence or having their safety threatened - whether that is being punched in the street, threatened with knives or subject to rape and death threats.

"It will never be acceptable for people to behave like this. If a journalist cannot report on a rugby match without facing the wrath of online trolls - as happened recently when BBC journalist Sonja McLaughlan was left in tears after covering the Six Nations - then something must be done.

"Today the government has published its first ever national action plan to clamp down on the abuse and harassment of journalists.

"The plan will tackle abuse on several fronts.

"The Media Lawyers Association will provide guidance to help journalists know when the behaviour they’re subject to is illegal, and what they can do about it.

"Facebook and Twitter have pledged to respond promptly to threats made against journalists on their platforms.

"A raft of new safety training initiatives will be launched for journalists and others who work with the media.

"Student journalists will get safety training by the National Council for the Training for Journalists, with broadcasters and publishers committing to provide similar support for working journalists."

Police will assign journalist safety liaison officers and work with the National Union of Journalists and Society of Editors to update officer training to emphasise the important and changing role of journalists.

Read more:

Mr Whittingdale said: "On top of that, the government will soon launch a wide-reaching call for evidence to get a deeper understanding of the nature and scale of journalist abuse, and this year will bring forward worldleading online harms laws to compel social media companies to take tougher action on illegal and harmful content - with huge fines for those who fall short.

"Any journalist suffering abuse or threats is one too many, but I am confident that the UK can set an international example for the respect, treatment and protection of journalists this plan is the first step towards that."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrown his weight behind the action plan.

He said: “Freedom of speech and a free press are at the very core of our democracy, and journalists must be able to go about their work without being threatened.

"The cowardly attacks and abuse directed at reporters for simply doing their job cannot continue.

"This action plan is just the start of our work to protect those keeping the public informed, and defend those holding the government to account.”