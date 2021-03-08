A lynchpin in the movement for women’s rights, International Women’s Day is celebrated the world over every year. It acts as a chance to demand change, highlight the outstanding achievements of woman from all walks of life, and remember the sacrifices so many have made in the past for a brighter future. Here we honour some of the many thousands of inspiring women making a difference across north Essex.

NEARLY 100 years ago, British women were finally given the same voting rights as men.

The ground-breaking ruling followed years of campaigns and protests - some peaceful, others more explosive - from the likes of the suffragists and suffragettes.

The decision to give all women over 21 the freedom to have their voices heard without repercussion was a connecting punch in the fight against inequality.

It was a monumental moment, but in hindsight marked only the beginning of what remains a continual battle for complete women’s rights and equal opportunity.

Women’s leadership, for example, continues to be underrepresented and the gender pay gap, although narrowing, remains an issue.

Steps in the right direction, however, are reassuringly starting to be made, thanks to the rising popularity and awareness of feminism and forward-thinking societies’ unrelenting determination to stamp out all forms of discrimination.

Annual events and campaigns such as International Women’s Day, held on March 8, are also vital in raising awareness and calling out unfair treatment.

Over the previous 12 months, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the heroic contributions and efforts of women from across north Essex have been thrown into the spotlight.

Headteacher Liz Bartholomew of the Mayflower Primary School and Charlotte Booth-Rylett, headteacher at Kirby Primary School, have gone above and beyond to ensure children continue to receive an education.

Care home workers such as Gemma East at Corner Lodge and Adina-Lidia Giurgiu at Corner House have kept our elderly relatives safe and their spirits high.

Brave female emergency service workers, such as firefighters, paramedics, and police officers have also showed remarkable courage and resilience throughout.

Jo Turton, chief fire office and chief executive at Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “For me, International Women’s Day is a day to reflect on what we have all achieved together, think and plan what needs to be done in the future, but probably most importantly, it is an opportunity to celebrate the power of difference.

“A challenged world is an alert world, so I encourage everyone to show your support for each other, stand by one another and choose to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions.”

Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex also used the platform of International Women’s Day to praise his female staff members.

He said: “We all benefit from the fact that Essex has brilliant, strong women working to keep our county safe.

“International Women’s Day provides an opportunity for us all to celebrate our strong female role models.

“My first boss was a woman, and so was my best boss.”

Pam Sabine the director at the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust has also been an inspiration.

As the operational director of the coronavirus vaccine programme in north east Essex she has helped thousands of residents receive their vital jabs.

Colchester Hospital’s surgical care practitioners, Jane Hendricks, Debbie Gooch and surgical assistant Estelle Martin are also role models for future generations of women and men looking to enter the health profession.

Throughout both the first wave of the pandemic, for example, Estelle and Debbie supported registrars and consultants working on the wards while junior doctors were caring for coronavirus patients.

Jane was redeployed to the Oaks Hospital to support the continuation of elective surgery, never shying away from helping others.

In the second wave Debbie and Jane were redeployed to the surgical assessment unit while Estelle stayed to support patients in Colchester.

Praising her colleagues, Sharmila Gupta clinical director at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust said: “They are an integral part of the surgical team and invaluable for both patients and staff.”

Here’s to our inspirational women.