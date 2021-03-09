Police are to be given an extra £30million funding pot to target violence hotspots in a bid to crack down on murders, knife crime and other serious offences.

The Government cash is set to be made available to forces in parts of England and Wales which are most affected by serious violence including Essex.

The money is subject to approval by the Home Office once police chiefs submit plans on how to spend it.

Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel said the spending is part of more than £130million being made available in the coming year to tackle violent crime and make Britain safer.

It will also pay for renewing and expanding other projects like those challenging the behaviour of domestic abusers and paying for police investigations into gang material on social media as well as funding other new schemes, like £23million being set aside for more early intervention programmes to steer young people away from a life of crime.

The announcement comes ahead of the introduction of a criminal justice Bill which will seek to give police more stop and search powers to tackle those known to carry knives and other weapons.

Ms Patel said she was “determined to cut crime” and make the country’s streets safer by giving police the resources they need, but added: “When it comes to gangs and serious violence, we must also tackle underlying causes.”

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, welcomed the funding.

He said: “Violence has no place in our society. We must tackle violence at its root cause and work with the public and partners to create the safe and secure communities we all want, and which allow all of us to flourish and prosper.”