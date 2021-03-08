A COLOURFUL and heart-warming tribute to frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic is helping to lift spirits within a seaside community.
Homeowners in Coopers Lane, Clacton, were given a joyous boost after a Royal Mail post-box was found decorated with a knitted covering.
The touching show of appreciation features a 3D rainbow in tribute to NHS staff and other workers who have continued to serve throughout the Covid-19 crisis.
It has since proved popular among residents from across the town who have praised the simplistic but uplifting gesture.
Tracie Beevor, 47, of Coopers Lane, was on her way to the nearby Co-Op when she discovered the knitted post-box topping with her granddaughter Tianna Ward, 8.
She said: “It is lovely and thoughtful and whoever did this thank you so much for cheering people up.
“It cheered my granddaughter up. She has been struggling with going out and about, so we have been gradually taking her out, and this really cheered her up.”