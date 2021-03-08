A DRIVER was caught breaking the speed limit after eagle-eyed police officers responded to the concerns of worried residents.
Essex Police Tendring’s Community Policing Team spent the weekend conducting speed checks in Walton Road, Clacton.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the Government restrictions regarding travel, the town’s roads were reportedly found to be rather quiet.
One driver, however, was caught driving at 42mph in a 30mph zone, so will soon receive a form of punishment from the force.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “By being made aware of any crime or other issues within your community we can act.
“Remember that you can report antisocial behaviour and non-emergency crime through our online digital 101 system.
“One of the new ways of contacting us is through our online chat service, which allows people to send and receive real-time direct messages with online operators.”
