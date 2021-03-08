MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview is all the world has been talking about since it aired in the US on Sunday night.

The "shocking" interview has been making headlines across the globe on Monday morning.

It was the first televised interview the couple has given since retiring from duties as senior royals last year.

But many UK residents will have missed the interview when it aired on the US due to the time difference between the countries.

Don't panic, however, as you can watch the whole thing on UK television this evening.

What channel is Meghan and Harry Oprah interview in the UK?

Residents in the UK will be able to watch the interview on Monday evening on ITV/STV.

ITV will air the programme on Monday, March 8 after striking a deal with the network to acquire the rights for a reported £1 million.

Kevin Lygo, ITV managing director of media and entertainment, said: “This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it.”

What time is the interview on ITV?

ITV will show the programme at 9pm this evening.

What to expect from the explosive interview?

Some are saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plunged the monarchy into a crisis.

The interview accuses an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Meghan and Harry hit out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions during the interview.

The duchess revealed working for The Firm – as the royal family is sometimes known – ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

There are also revelations about the Duchess of Cambridge and much more.

It is sure to be a must watch when it comes to British television this evening.